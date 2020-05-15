PG&E (PCG +1% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays as part of an improved outlook for the utilities sector (XLU -2.5% ), saying the market is "under-appreciaing and mispricing "the stability and visibility of utility earnings earnings during the COVID-19 pandemic" compared to other sectors.

While the virus has caused lower commercial and industrial power usage, Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont says the residential load has increased due to stay-at-home mandates which will provide "up to a 2/1 margin offset to C&I for every 1% change in load."

Utilities companies have the "meaningful ability to flow operating costs up or down," and the cash flow outlook is improved given the regulatory actions that permit provisions to allow for recovery of COVID-19 costs, including bad debt.

On PG&E, Beaumont believes the stock requires a "higher risk appetite" but has the "largest upside exposure" to the market.

Beaumont also raises his rating on CMS Energy (CMS -3.4% ) and PNM Resources (PNM +2.7% ) to Overweight from Equal Weight.

PCG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW