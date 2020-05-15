Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will submit its ventilator technology to the FDA in the coming days under the Emergency Use Authorization, CEO James Park tells CNBC.

Before working on the design, Fitbit consulted ER physicians about their ventilator shortages and needs.

Fitbit says it will work with an existing vendor in Taiwan to ramp up production after the FDA approves the request.

Park didn't reveal potential pricing but says the ventilators will be at a "lower" price point.

Fitbit says the move doesn't indicate a long-term interest in making sophisticated medical devices.