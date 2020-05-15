Moody's Investors Service downgrades the senior unsecured debt rating of Genworth Holdings to B3 from B2, reflecting continuing delays to close to planned acquisition of the company by China Oceanwide Holdings.

Brings the rating to six levels below investment grade.

Outlook changed to developing from negative.

Genworth Financial (GNW +4.1% ) is the parent of Holdings.

Moody's notes the delay in obtaining the required regulatory approvals underlines the risks to consummate the transaction and the significantly higher volatility in the global financial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa3 insurance financial strength rating of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation, and its outlook changed to stable from positive.