The U.S. ethanol industry is showing some signs of recovery as government officials ease stay-at-home orders that depressed fuel demand, Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper says.

"But make no mistake, we still have a very long way to go to climb out of the hole that COVID-19 put us in," Cooper says.

U.S. production of ethanol has increased since the start of May, rising to 617K bbl/day in the week to May 8 after bottoming out at the end of April at 537K bbl/day, but output is still down more than 40% from year-ago levels.

And while inventories fell in the most recent week to 24.2M barrels, stored supply is still nearly 9% higher than the same time last year.

"We are seeing inventories come down, but we need to see frankly many more weeks of that to get this thing back into balance," says Pacifc Ethanol (PEIX -0.5% ) CEO Neil Koehler.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.3% ) is encouraged by the industry's production cuts and idling of plants over the past four weeks, but hopes ethanol producers remain disciplined and do not become "too anxious" to increase output again, says ADM CFO Ray Young.

