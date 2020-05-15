According to a statement to Bloomberg, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will gradually reopen its six warehouses in France starting on May 19.

Amazon says it's "currently finalizing a process with French Unions and Works Councils, and we are hopeful that we will be able to re-open our French fulfillment centers in the coming days."

The e-commerce giant suspended the operations five weeks ago after a court banned non-essential shipments until appropriate coronavirus safety measures were put in place for workers.

Amazon appealed the decision, lost, and said it would challenge that loss in France's highest court. Amazon didn't say whether the legal challenge would continue.