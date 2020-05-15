Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -2.2% ) will furlough another 3,163 workers in Spain from next week through the end of September, according to head of the union committee at Airbus' operations in the country.

The move means more than 10K Airbus employees have now been idled, with 4,700 in the U.K. and at least 3,000 in France.

Layoffs have not yet been announced for manufacturing operations in Germany, although CEO Guillaume Faury has said the company plans similar steps there.

Meanwhile, Airbus is said to be preparing for permanent job cuts and aims to reach agreement with unions by next month after Faury told senior managers this week it must stem cash outflows that threaten its survival.