Liberty Media (FWONA +1% , LSXMA +3.4% , BATRA +1.1% ) has set a virtual annual meeting for May 21 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Following the meeting, Chairman John Malone and CEO Greg Maffei will hold a Q&A session.

Shareholders of record as of the close on March 31 can log in to the virtual meeting link and enter their control number to take part; the company is taking stockholder questions in advance of the Q&A as well.

Any interested people can view it on Liberty Media's website.