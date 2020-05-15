General Motors (GM +1.6% ) is seeing some positive trends for the company and the U.S. auto sector during the first two weeks in May, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara says, as the sector tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto sales globally and in the U.S. were hurt as the coronavirus shut down dealers, but markets have begun to reopen, and GM is set to restart "a majority of our operations" next week, the CFO told a Goldman Sachs investor conference webcast.

"The situation will be fluid leading up to the restart." she said. "It is clearly an interconnected system across U.S., Mexico and Canada that we're working with all the governments and the stakeholders to bring confidence on the way we're restarting and our safety protocols as well."