Alphabet shares are down as the Justice Dept. and a group of state attorneys general are well into planning for filing antitrust lawsuits against Google, The Wall Street Journal reports.

After hours: GOOG -2.1% , GOOGL -2.1% .

The DOJ is likely to move as soon as this summer, while a group of state AGs led by Texas Republican Ken Paxton could follow in the fall.

The rationale for the states' case at least is likely Google's online advertising business, while the DOJ may take a broader sweep at whether Google is hurting competition with its domination of online search.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney General William Barr has made the Google probe a top priority, and Paxton says the states aren't slowing down on their investigation. (WSJ owner News Corp., a Google critic, has been contacted by antitrust investigators on the matter.)