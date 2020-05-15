U.S. clinical investigators are anxious about continued patient access to Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir, approved for emergency use to treat COVID-19 on May 1, as two large studies approach completion.

The open-label trials, one in severely ill patients and the other in patients with moderate disease, have enrolled ~8K participants.

Remdesivir is still available to pregnant women and children under the age of 18 under compassionate use but most patients fall under emergency use authorization.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the company has committed to supply ~607K vials (about 40% of the 1.5M vials donated by Gilead) to U.S. hospitals, enough to treat at least 78K patients.

State health departments are tasked with distributing the medicine after doctors questioned the transparency of the allocation process.