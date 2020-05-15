Stocks end higher after Trump unveils plan to speed vaccine

Stocks finished higher in choppy trading but ended the week lower amid several somber economic reports and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

In today's trade, Dow +0.2% , S&P 500 +0.4% and Nasdaq +0.8% .

The major averages bounced off early lows after Pres. Trump unveiled an effort aimed at accelerating the discovery a COVID-19 vaccine, overcoming monthly data showing record breaking declines in U.S. retail sales and factory production.

Meanwhile, in the latest evidence of mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies, the U.S. moved to curtail chip supply from China's Huawei, prompting a rout in shares of semiconductor companies.

For the week, the Dow tumbled 2.6% while the S&P 500 fell 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.2% lower.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note adding 3 bps to 0.64%.