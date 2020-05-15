Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 7% lower after hours following its Q1 earnings report, where it halved revenues and saw a wider net loss.

Revenues fell by more than 50% to $2.64M, and gross margin was 58.7% (up from a year-ago 50.8%).

Operating expenses fell only slightly (with G&A expenses flat), and so operating loss swelled to $3.9M from $3.3M.

Net loss widened to $3.96M from a year-prior $3.49M.

Meanwhile, “The latest quarter closed with nearly $11 million in backlog and accelerated our net revenues composition specific to the use of our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform for mobile to more than 90% of net revenues," says CEO and co-founder Alan Knitowski.

The company expects a flat to slightly down net revenue total in the coming quarter, which it expects will be year's bottom and a "base from which it will re-accelerate its growth sequentially during both the third quarter and fourth quarter thereafter."

