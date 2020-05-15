The judge overseeing PG&E's (NYSE:PCG) bankruptcy today rejected an effort by dissident fire victims to upend voting on the company's reorganization plan.

Judge Montali said during a hearing that he would deny a motion asking to throw out votes on PG&E's Chapter 11 plan cast by families and businesses who suffered losses in the fires.

Some fire victims who want to change the payout deal claimed a lawyer representing the largest group of fire victims has a potential conflict of interest that has tainted the voting process, scheduled to end today.

But Montali says he will consider the results of the creditor votes when deciding whether to approve PG&E's plan to reorganize.