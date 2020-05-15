DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) agrees to install pollution controls or convert to natural gas five coal-fired units in Michigan under a court settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA says the agreement, which resolves nearly a decade of litigation, will reduce sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions at the affected facilities by 138K st/year relative to their 2010 emission levels.

DTE also agrees to pay a $1.8M civil fine and spend at least $5.5M on a bus replacement project to help improve the region's air quality.

The company already had proposed to Michigan regulators a plan to retire its River Rouge, St Clair and Trenton Channel facilities by 2022, while also shuttering its Belle River facility by 2030 and its Monroe facility by 2040.