Angelo Gordon, a significant stakeholder in Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC), added to its position late this week, raising its stake to 9.88%.

The company acquired 1.01M shares over the past couple of days. It had reported an 8.19% stake just before that.

Also, Chairman Walter Ulloa and lead independent director Paul Zevnik jointly filed a voting agreement with Philip Wilkinson (the other Class B common holder).

Under a 2000 deal, they agreed to vote all securities in favor of nominees designated in writing by both Ulloa and Wilkinson (who resigned as a director in 2015). The new deal clarifies the terms, with Ulloa and Zevnik agreeing to vote all shares held by them in favor of electing each of them as directors, as well as for any other Ulloa nominee, and to follow Ulloa's lead on other matters submitted to the stockholders.

Ulloa's beneficial ownership is 21.4%, and Zevnik's at 5.9%.