Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has resumed work making batteries at Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Nevada Gigafactory, The Verge reports.

But it won't be going back to work at Tesla's New York solar panel factory this weekend as it planned, according to the report. The New York facility doesn't meet state criteria for reopening.

“The new target date depends on the COVID-19 situation of Erie County and it will be announced from me in next several days," Panasonic's Mark Shima says of the situation at the Buffalo, N.Y., plant.

Panasonic had previously announced that it's ending its relationship with Tesla at the New York factory, and had planned to fully exit the facility by September. It still has at least a month's worth of work left to do there, according to the report.