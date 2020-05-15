Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says it plans to lay off at least 20,000 workers, more than half of the company's 38,000 employees.

The move comes as the coronavirus has crushed travel demand, causing Air Canada to ground 225 airplanes and slash flight capacity by 95%.

To minimize the number of layoffs, Air Canada reportedly will ask flight attendants to reduce their schedules, go on leave for up to two years or resign with travel privileges.

Though traffic is expected to pick up somewhat before the end of the year, Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu said last week the recovery will be slow, with at least three years of subpar earnings.