A judge has given preliminary approval to an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plan to pay $310M-$500M settling a lawsuit charging it with throttling battery performance on older iPhones.

Final approval deadlines are extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But if approved, it would end dozens of suits that were consolidated into a single class-action suit in 2018.

Those suits came after Apple confirmed it introduced software to restrict maximum performance of older iPhones with chemically aged batteries, in order to prevent those devices from unexpected shutdowns.

Apple says it did nothing wrong from a legal standpoint despite agreeing to settle the case.

Affected iPhone users in the class could receive $25 each if the settlement is approved - depending as always on the aggregate value of approved claims and legal fees.