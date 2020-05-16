Reuters reports the Justice Dept. has delivered grand jury subpoenas to big banks as part of a probe into potential abuse at the $660B Paycheck Protection Program, the small-business aid program passed to address the coronavirus pandemic.

DOJ has already brought criminal charges against borrowers it says lied about the state of their businesses and the number of their employees.

Banks may be able to lead investigators to other fraud, due to their role in processing the loans - though big lenders are increasingly worried they'll be swept up in a federal crackdown.

“Right now, we don’t think banks are 100% the target,” a source tells Reuters, but adds: “There are concerns that there will be a boomerang effect six months down the road on banks that they didn’t do enough.”

Recipients of the subpoenas weren't specified, but among the biggest banks to take part in the program were JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).