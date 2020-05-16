Soros Fund adds TransDigm, cuts Mondelez, boost stakes in PTON

Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from 0.28M Class A shares to about 2.99M shares.

Notable exits were Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Minor holdings sell includes American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and BP Plc (NYSE:BP).

Notable buys were TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM).

Minor holding adds includes Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Top holdings: Liberty Broadband Class C (NASDAQ:LBRDK), VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Peloton and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

