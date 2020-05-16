Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it will make somebody available to testify to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on the usage of third-party sellers' data, but didn't promise to deliver Jeff Bezos.

The committee is keying in on if Amazon used sensitive business info from independent sellers on its platform to develop products to sell.

"We have been working with the Committee in good faith for nearly a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues," reads a blog post from the Seattle e-commerce giant.