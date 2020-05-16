JPMorgan calls V-shaped recovery unlikely

JPMorgan says it doesn't see clear signs of a meaningful pickup of economic activity in the U.S yet. In particular, it;s noted that new filings for jobless claims remain massive relative to the pre-virus norms, even though the level of filings has moved down each week since the initial surge in March.

"Given what we see in state-by-state restrictions, it’s reasonable to conjecture that April was the bottom for retail spending and May could see a modest increase in sales. What’s more important, and more in doubt, is the vigor of any summertime recovery in consumer spending," warns the firm.

JPMorgan expects April real consumption growth to have fallen 14% and says annualized real consumer spending growth in Q2 is tracking in the ballpark of -50%. Overall, JPMorgan forecasts that real GDP will fall 40% in Q2 on a SAAR basis.

The takeaway from JPMorgan's assessment is that a V-shaped recovery is extremely unlikely.