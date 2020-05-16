Ford (NYSE:F) is moving ahead with preparation for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E entry into the mainstream electric-vehicle market as more details leak out.

The automaker says its Mustang Mach-E equipped with the 98.8-kWh extended-range battery will charge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes on a DC fast charger, while Mach-Es equipped with the 75.7-kWh standard-range battery will do it in 38 minutes. Car & Driver says those numbers are about a 30% improvement on preliminary estimates from Ford.

Battery breakdown: "The base Select model is capable of up to 115 kW of fast-charging capability, while all other Mustang Mach-E models will go to 150 kW. Porsche is currently the leader with its 350-kW fast charging. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y can charge at 250 kW, while the S and X are limited to 150 kW. When we took our long-term 2019 Model 3 Long Range to a 250-kW Tesla Supercharger, we saw a peak of around 201 kW—but we didn't precondition the battery."

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV arrives on the market late this year or early in 2021, it will be one of the first mass-produced vehicles on the market outside of Tesla models to offer over-the-air firmware updates from the start.

The all-wheel drive version of the Mustang Mach-E is reported to have tested well in harsh winter conditions.

Ford is taking reservations for the Mustang Mach-E with a refundable $500 deposit and plans on offering contactless test drives.