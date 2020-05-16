Major sports are making a bit of a return today with German Bundesliga games being played without fans. Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is broadcasting several games today, including a high-profile matchup between Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF) and FC Schalke.

Of interest to investors, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) surprised Wall Street this week with a 30% jump in Q1 revenue even with major sports shut down.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins says esports and the NFL draft helped satisfy the urge of bettors to find action during the late part of the quarter, as did the return of baseball in South Korea and table tennis matches.

Some analysts expect a significant bounce for companies like MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) that are well prepared for a surge in online sports betting as MLB, golf, tennis and perhaps the NBA come back.