J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) bankruptcy plan includes a proposal to spin some of its property into a real estate investment trust.

That's one of two companies to be created in the plan, along with a new operating company.

With first-lien lender permission, J.C. Penney can sell up to a 35% stake in the new REIT to generate cash, and it would also try to sell its distribution centers. The REIT would collect rent from a subset of J.C. Penney stores.

That REIT arrangement depends on agreement by July 14 between the company and its first-lien lenders, and on attaining funding for the business plan by Aug. 15.

And the retailer would look to list shares of both new companies on a national securities exchange.