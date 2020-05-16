Keith Krach, a U.S. State Department undersecretary told reporters yesterday that Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has been given no assurances that it will get a license to sell U.S. technology to China's Huawei.

The comment comes after Taiwan Semi, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, announced plans for a $12B plant in Arizona on Friday soon after Washington outlined a proposal to amend tech export rules that could restrict TSMC's sales to China's Huawei.

Citi's Atif Malik wrote in a note that the Arizona plant announcement and the proposal on new export controls were likely "strategic and part of a compromise" that would allow TSMC to keep producing some chips for Huawei while also being subject to the new regulations.

While the U.S. government has been encouraging manufacturers to bring more of the high-tech supply chain onshore, the facility will produce about 20,000 silicon wafers a month, about a fifth the size of its largest plants running in Taiwan.

