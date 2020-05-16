Here are the latest PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) numbers from the Fed

The Federal Reserve released today details (.XLSX) of thousands of loans to regional banks to support the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") to aid small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PPP encourages small business owners to keep workers on payroll. To do so, it provides banks with cash for PPP loans. There were $40.6B PPP loans as of May 13, advanced to more than 3,000 lenders.

Top borrower appears to be Cross River Bank in Fort Lee NJ, which has received more than $2B in Fed grant money. According to a recent Forbes expose, Cross River is a VC-backed lender whose loan officers are AI-based apps, not humans.

The loans are fully forgiven if terms are met, turning them into conditional grants.