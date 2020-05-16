Elliott joins Apollo in effort to snag Virgin Atlantic investment
- Elliott Management is reviewing Virgin Atlantic’s financial forecasts as the carrier seeks to secure a £750M investment, The Telegraph says.
- Elliott and rival Apollo Investment Management (NYSE:APO) are now the top contenders in the race to save the airline, whose operations were brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Potential investors are due to meet again with airline bosses and advisers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) this week.
- Sources speculate that Apollo's interest could be driven by its $1.2B stake in Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE).
- Virgin Atlantic has announced more than 3,000 redundancies, about 1/3rd of its workforce. The U.K's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on travelers is expected to delay a restart of services until August at the earliest.