Bankruptcy Judge David Jones said in an emergency hearing today he will allow J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) to access its cash reserves in Chapter 11. JCP says it has $450M cash on hand to pay for employees, restock stores, and pay bankruptcy fees.

JCP also has commitments from a first-lien lender group for $450M of fresh bankruptcy financing. The group backs a proposal to split JCP into a new operating co. and a publicly traded REIT. It includes H/2 Capital Partners, Silver Point Capital, KKR, and Sculptor Capital Management.

A different lender group plans to propose a competing bankruptcy loan. The competing group includes Goldentree Asset Management, Contrarian Capital Management and Littlejohn & Co.

The proposed bankruptcy loan won’t be offered for court approval until June 2.

Says current real estate is worth $1.4B.

JCP intends to exit Chapter 11 “swiftly.” Says it's “an American staple, and we intend to keep it as one.”

Sources: I, Bloomberg