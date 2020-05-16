John Malone's media and cable empire are trading at a discount

John Malone's media and cable empire has been deeply discounted. Barron's says recent setbacks offer investors a rare opportunity to play promising parts of the Malone empire at a big discount.

Case in point: two of the three tracking stocks for his flagship Liberty Media operation: Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). Liberty SiriusXM trades at a near-record discount of nearly 40% to the value of its assets, which include Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV).

“If you think there is a return to normalcy in the next year or two, then the underlying thesis remains intact,” Evercore ISI analyst James Ratcliffe says. “Liberty has made sure it has enough liquidity and capital to bridge through this until you get to the other side.”

Investors can also get access to Malone through Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK), with a 23% economic interest in Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). It trades at a 15% discount to NAV. And through GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA), which also owns 27% of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), a mortgage provider, and an Alaskan cable TV business worth $2B. Its shares trade at a 16% discount to NAV. The discounts reflect, in part, complexity. “Investors want platform companies and stories they can understand in two sentences,” one analyst says.