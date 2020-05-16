Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) says it will not refile applications for its proposed $1B natural gas pipeline after regulators in New York and New Jersey again denied key water permits for the project.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said construction of the project "would result in significant water quality impacts" and cited a report by the utility National Grid (NYSE:NGG) that "identified additional options that would meet the projected gap between demand and supply of natural gas."

Regulators have focused on the impacts of the 17.4 mile stretch of pipeline known as the Raritan Bay Loop, which would run underwater en route from New Jersey to Queens, saying construction would cause the re-suspension of sediments and other contaminants, including mercury and copper, and disturb shellfish beds and other seabed resources.

The project would have added segments in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to Williams' existing Transco pipeline system that transports much of the natural gas consumed in the northeastern U.S.