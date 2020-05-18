Heron Therapeutics (HRTX +6.2% ) initiates a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating HTX-034 for the treatment of postoperative pain, specifically in patients undergoing bunionectomy with an osteotomy and internal fixation (excise of a bunion involving the removal of a portion of the bone from the big toe then inserting a pin, rod or screws to stabilize the joint).

HTX-034 is a fixed-dose combination, extended-release solution of local anesthetic bupivacaine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam and an additional (unnamed) agent that, the company says, potentiates the activity of bupivacaine. It is designed to deliver prolonged pain relief compared to HTX-011 (application under FDA review with an action date of June 26).