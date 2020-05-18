Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) jumps 12% after announcing it elected to repay and terminate its $40M repurchase agreement with Nomura Securities International.

Oxford Lane had previously entered into a repurchase transaction with Nomura, under which Oxford Lane sold collateralized loan obligation securities to Nomura.

As of May 15, 2020, the size of the repo stood at $40M and teh scheduled maturity date was Oct. 2, 2020.

On May 15, Oxford Lane elected, at its option to terminate the repo and repurchase all of the previously sold CLO securities from Nomura at a repurchase price of $40M plus accrued interest.

Following the repayment and termination of the repo, OXLC’s only debt or preferred securities currently outstanding are its preferred stock, for which the earliest maturity is June of 2023.