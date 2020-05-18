Energy (XLE +7.7% ) leads the S&P sector standings on a day of broad gains with all 11 groups gaining 1% or more, as WTI June crude (NYSEARCA:USO) soars +12.2% to $33.03/bbl, its highest level since mid-March, and July Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +9.1% to $35.46/bbl, its best level in more than a month.

"Pent up demand, stimulus and a historic production cutback is unleashing economic optimism and real oil demand," says Phil Flynn at Price Futures.

Bloomberg reports China demand continues to improve, approaching pre-COVID levels as more people return to work and school, and Beijing traffic jams return.

The energy sector has turned positive for the month (+0.3% so far) and is now up more than 30% for Q2, which puts it well ahead of the remaining 10 groups.

Notable movers include HFC +13.7% , MPC +12.9% , HES +10.8% , NBL +11.1% , APA +11.1% , HAL +10.5% , FTI +10.1% , XEC +9.6% , FANG +9.4% , VLO +9.3% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES