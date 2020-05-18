Ideanomics' (IDEX +4.0% ) Mobile Energy Global division has secured its first EV order from a Hangzhou-based customer for 130 EV units from SAIC's Roewe brand, valued at ~RMB17.5M (~$2.5M)

The order was secured by Qingdao subsidiary Qingdao Chengyang Ainengju New Energy Sales and Service Co., Ltd., and is comprised of 80 units of Roewe's 2019 model ei6 Honor 80 Deluxe Edition, 20 units of its 2020 EX5 vehicle, and 30 units of its ei5 2020 Deluxe Edition.

The order is for immediate delivery and anticipated to be completed within Q2.