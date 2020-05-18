Eros Now (EROS +2.1% ) is partnering with Allianz International Holdings to enter the Bangladesh market.

Allianz will distribute the streaming service in Bangladesh, home to a large audience base for Indian entertainment and Bollywood movies in particular.

It will provide the over-the-top platform to telecom and internet providers, OEMs including set-top boxes and TV sets, and promote the brand through marketing tie-ups.

The deal will also allow Eros Now to place its physical subscription card in more than 100,000 retail outlets.