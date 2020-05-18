On a high-volume move, GSX Techedu (GSX -5.3% ) trades lower after Muddy Waters issues a negative report.

As usual, the short-selling firm doesn't hold back, calling GSX a near-total fraud.

"We conclude that GSX is a massive loss-making business. Without users, there is no revenue. We also conclude that GSX greatly understates expenses. Regardless of how one cuts it though, GSX is an almost completely empty box."

GSX is still up more than 45% YTD even with today's slide.

On Wall Street, eight out of twelve firms covering the stock have a Buy-equivalent rating, perhaps setting up a counterpoint sell-side note later today.