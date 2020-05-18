Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.58B (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.

