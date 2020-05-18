Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.69 (-377.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (-46.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.

