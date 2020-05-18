Sina Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2020 12:08 PM ETSINA Corporation (SINA)SINABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-65.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.28M (-19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SINA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.