Homebuilders' improving mood is giving investors more confidence in the sector; the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rallies 7.6%.

If ITB closes at or above that level, it will be the ETF's biggest gain since April 8.

Earlier today, the NAHB Housing Market Index pulled up to 37 in May from 30 in April, exceeding the consensus estimate of 33. Better yet, buyer traffic increased to 21 from 13.

Builders have been reporting that buying activity picked up in the last few weeks. This morning, Meritage Homes (MTH +11.6% ) said May orders could come in line with a year ago's level.

Also chalking up impressive gains are: KB Home (KBH +14.5% ), Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV +16.2% ), Taylor Morrison (TMHC +12.6% ), PulteGroup (PHM +10.8% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +10.9% ), and Lennar (LEN +10.1% ).

ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB