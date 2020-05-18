No doubt financials are on a tear today.

The Bancorp (TBBK +13.3% ) climbs more than most after its 2014 consent order related to the bank's Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions program is lifted by the FDIC.

As a result of the termination of the consent order, any restrictions related to growth or expansionary activities within The Bancorp’s payments businesses are immediately removed, the company said in a statement.

“Now, we can focus on empowering our payments partners by providing an industry-leading BSA/AML platform,” said TBBK President and CEO Damian Kozlowski in a statement.