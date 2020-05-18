Oasis Petroleum (OAS +21.8% ) is swept up in today's broad oil rally, even as it reports a slightly larger than expected Q1 loss and better than forecast revenues, also saying it has ramped down all drilling and completion activity,

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $167M compared with $269.3M in the same quarter a year ago.

Q1 production of 80.1K boe/day and oil volumes of 54.1K bbl/day both came in slightly above the midpoint of company guidance.

Q1 lease operation expenses per boe fell 6% to $6.83/boe from $7.26/boe in Q4 2019.

Oasis says it is cutting full-year E&P capital spending by 50%-60% from February guidance of $575M-$595M, with just $80M-$140M of expected spending during Q2-Q4.

The company expects to generate free cash flow at strip Nymex WTI prices based on its revised 2020 plan, as its strong hedge position helps protect cash flow.

Oasis says it is suspending 2020 volume and operating cost guidance given the continued market volatility and the uncertainty around the size and duration of volume curtailments over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP +79.3% ) pushes ahead to its highest since early March following Q1 results that included adjusted EBITDA of $72.9M vs. $57.5M in the year-ago quarter and a 16% Y/Y increase in revenues.

Oasis Midstream lowers expected full-year gross midstream capital spending to $35M-$40M from its original plan for $110M-$120M.