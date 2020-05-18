Advance Auto Parts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2020 12:27 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (-9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.