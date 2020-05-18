Advance Auto Parts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

May 18, 2020 12:27 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (-9.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.