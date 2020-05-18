Urban Outfitters Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 18, 2020 5:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)URBNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.7M (-25.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Urban Outfitters Looks Shaky Ahead Of Earnings
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.