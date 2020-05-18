Urban Outfitters Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 18, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.7M (-25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
