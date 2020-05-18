Palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) powers to its highest price since March on renewed optimism about China's economy reopening and planned stimulus for automakers, while platinum also advances amid concerns over supplies from top producer South Africa.

There's "good" demand from China for both platinum and palladium, while supplies are capped, says Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at refiner MKS PAMP Group.

The World Platinum Investment Council says an anticipated surplus in the global platinum market should be lower than feared.

The WPIC sees demand plunging by 18% this year and supply by 13%, leaving the market with a moderate surplus, but "the net effect [of the coronavirus] is less than feared, and the outlook for 2020 is better than expected."

