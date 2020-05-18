Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +2.1% ) says it has been notified that the largest producer customer of its EQM pipeline will temporary curtail natural gas production by ~1.4B cf/day in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the pipeline company says in an SEC filing.

Nat gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT +1.4% ) has begun to temporarily trim certain Pennsylvania and Ohio wells starting May 16, deferring sales to a "more favorable gas environment," Bloomberg reports.

EQT says it is monitoring the nat gas market to determine the best time to return production.

Equitrans last week cut its Q2 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to $240M-$265M from previous guidance of $255M-$275M on an assumption that curtailments would last 45 days.