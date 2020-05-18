Enterprise Financial Services prices $55M subordinated notes offering
May 18, 2020 1:17 PM ETEnterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)EFSCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC +12.0%) has priced its public offering of $55M of 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 at 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears from and including May 21, 2020 to, but excluding, June 1, 2025.
- Closing date is May 21, 2020.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $8.25M of notes.
- Net proceeds will be ~$54.2M (~$62.3M if the underwriters exercise their option in full).
- Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.