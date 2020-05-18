Enterprise Financial Services prices $55M subordinated notes offering

  • Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC +12.0%) has priced its public offering of $55M of 5.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 at 100% of the principal amount of the notes.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears from and including May 21, 2020 to, but excluding, June 1, 2025.
  • Closing date is May 21, 2020.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $8.25M of notes.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$54.2M (~$62.3M if the underwriters exercise their option in full).
  • Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.
