Apple Hospitality expects waivers on credit covenants; shares jump 6.1%

  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLErises 6.1% in after-hours trading after saying it expects to get waivers for covenants on each of its credit facilities for four quarters beginning with Q2 2020.
  • The REIT also terminated its contract to buy the Courtyard by Marriott to be constructed in Denver for ~$49M and its refundable deposits of ~$0.6M was repaid to the company.
  • APLE's comparable-hotel occupancy rate fell to below 20% by the end of March and for the entire month of April.
  • Average daily rate in April 2020 declined about 30% Y/Y, the company said.
  • Estimates reductions in portfolio-wide hotel operating costs of ~65% in April 2020 compared with its initial forecast, based on implemented cost reductions and occupancy levels.
  • Q1 modified FFO per share of 17 cents falls short of the consensus of 25 cents and declined from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total revenue of $238.0M vs. consensus estimate of $238.9M and $303.8M a year earlier.
  • Q1 comparable hotels RevPAR of $80.70 fell 21% Y/Y.
  • Comparable hotels occupancy of 60.8% vs. 72.9% in Q4 2019 and 74.0% in Q1 2019.
  • Conference call on May 19 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Apple Hospitality FFO misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (May 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.