Apple Hospitality expects waivers on credit covenants; shares jump 6.1%
May 18, 2020 4:50 PM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)APLEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) rises 6.1% in after-hours trading after saying it expects to get waivers for covenants on each of its credit facilities for four quarters beginning with Q2 2020.
- The REIT also terminated its contract to buy the Courtyard by Marriott to be constructed in Denver for ~$49M and its refundable deposits of ~$0.6M was repaid to the company.
- APLE's comparable-hotel occupancy rate fell to below 20% by the end of March and for the entire month of April.
- Average daily rate in April 2020 declined about 30% Y/Y, the company said.
- Estimates reductions in portfolio-wide hotel operating costs of ~65% in April 2020 compared with its initial forecast, based on implemented cost reductions and occupancy levels.
- Q1 modified FFO per share of 17 cents falls short of the consensus of 25 cents and declined from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total revenue of $238.0M vs. consensus estimate of $238.9M and $303.8M a year earlier.
- Q1 comparable hotels RevPAR of $80.70 fell 21% Y/Y.
- Comparable hotels occupancy of 60.8% vs. 72.9% in Q4 2019 and 74.0% in Q1 2019.
- Conference call on May 19 at 10:00 AM ET.
