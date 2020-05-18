Oppenheimer has a favorable view of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ +0.6% ) for the long term ahead of this week's Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "We still see upside potential for both Q1 and Q2 vs. recently updated Street figures. We see Q1 comp delivery in the 9-11% type range vs. a Street estimate of +5.4%. Given BJ's outsized exposure to the Northeastern part of the US with higher levels of COVID-19 infections/restrictions, we believe the company could see longer-lasting tailwinds vs. peers. However, following the 48% rally off the late-Feb. lows vs. a 3% decline in the S&P 500, we believe much of the good news is now priced in. It is hard to gauge true underlying expectations with conviction at this juncture, but we see some risk of profit-taking. BJ remains on our radar."

The firm keeps a Perform rating on BJ after noting the recent share price runup.